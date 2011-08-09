Aug 9 (Reuters) -

INUI WAREHOUSE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.22 4.21 Operating 362 mln 282 mln Recurring 281 mln 214 mln Net 92 mln 12 mln

NOTE - Inui Warehouse Co Ltd is a warehousing and real estate company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9308.TK1.