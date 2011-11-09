Nov 9 (Reuters) -
INABATA & CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 232.00
231.65 460.00
(+0.2 pct) (+22.2 pct) (-1.9%)
Operating 3.64 4.63 7.20
(-21.3 pct) (+321.3 pct)
(-8.9%) Recurring 4.17
4.87 8.00
(-14.3 pct) (+372.9 pct) (-5.7%) Net
2.70 3.95 5.00
(-31.7 pct) (+822.4 pct)
(-30.9%) EPS Y41.59
Y60.72 Y77.08 Annual div
Y18.00 Y26.00
-Q2 div Y9.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y19.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Inabata & Co Ltd is a trading house specialising in
chemicals and plastics, affiliated to Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
(4005.T).
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8098.TK1.