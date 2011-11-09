Nov 9 (Reuters) -

INABATA & CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 232.00 231.65 460.00 (+0.2 pct) (+22.2 pct) (-1.9%) Operating 3.64 4.63 7.20

(-21.3 pct) (+321.3 pct)

(-8.9%) Recurring 4.17 4.87 8.00 (-14.3 pct) (+372.9 pct) (-5.7%) Net

2.70 3.95 5.00

(-31.7 pct) (+822.4 pct) (-30.9%) EPS Y41.59 Y60.72 Y77.08 Annual div

Y18.00 Y26.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y19.00

Y9.00

NOTE - Inabata & Co Ltd is a trading house specialising in chemicals and plastics, affiliated to Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd ( 4005.T ).

