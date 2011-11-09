Nov 9 (Reuters) -

TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 97.12 112.88 189.00 (-14.0 pct) (+18.8 pct) (-10.2%) Operating loss 1.76 prft 8.10 loss 7.00

(+339.8 pct)

Recurring loss 3.67 prft 6.54 loss 10.00 Net loss 9.11 loss 3.15 loss 16.00 EPS

loss Y77.49 loss Y26.77 loss Y136.07

Annual div Y5.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y2.50

NOTE - Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd is a large electronic parts maker strong in capacitors and optical disks.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6976.TK1.