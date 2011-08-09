Aug 9 (Reuters) -

NANKAI PLYWOOD CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.69 2.53 5.46 11.30 (+6.3 pct) (+1.1 pct) Operating 225 mln 4 mln 330 mln

700 mln Recurring 126 mln 28 mln 400 mln

830 mln

(+338.4 pct)

Net 88 mln 5 mln

260 mln 500 mln EPS Y9.11 Y0.56 Y26.83

Y51.59

NOTE - Nankai Plywood Co Ltd makes Japanese-style room ceilings and floors.

