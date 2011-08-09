Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SHINOKEN GROUP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.35 8.71 21.00 (+7.3 pct) (+6.8%) Operating 770 mln 621 mln 1.20

(+23.9 pct)

(+0.5%) Recurring 507 mln 412 mln 850 mln (+22.9 pct) (+4.4%) Net

202 mln 187 mln 1.05

(+8.1 pct) (+801.2%) EPS Y2,359.25 Y2,163.72 Y12,394.97 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Shinoken Group is a real estate concern, also engaged in consulting of real-estate management.

