BRIEF-NZX regulation advises that it has placed a trading halt on Tower Limited ordinary shares
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SHINOKEN GROUP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.35 8.71 21.00 (+7.3 pct) (+6.8%) Operating 770 mln 621 mln 1.20
(+23.9 pct)
(+0.5%) Recurring 507 mln 412 mln 850 mln (+22.9 pct) (+4.4%) Net
202 mln 187 mln 1.05
(+8.1 pct) (+801.2%) EPS Y2,359.25 Y2,163.72 Y12,394.97 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Shinoken Group is a real estate concern, also engaged in consulting of real-estate management.
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors