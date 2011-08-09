Aug 9 (Reuters) -
IHARA SCIENCE CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.69
2.46 5.30 11.00
(+9.3 pct) (+75.9 pct)
Operating 474 mln 368 mln 880 mln
1.90 (+28.7 pct)
Recurring 447 mln
357 mln 880 mln 1.90 (+25.3
pct) Net
254 mln 198 mln 520 mln
1.10 (+28.1 pct)
EPS Y21.75
Y16.83 Y93.78
NOTE - Ihara Science Corp is a machinery maker strong in
couplings used in chip-making equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
