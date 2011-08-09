Aug 9 (Reuters) -
TOHO ZINC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 24.55
24.57 50.00 114.00
(-0.1 pct) (+60.8 pct)
Operating 349 mln 1.63 1.40
6.20 (-78.5 pct) (-32.2 pct)
Recurring 577 mln
1.55 1.40 6.00
(-62.7 pct) (-34.6 pct) Net
125 mln 868 mln 500 mln
3.50 (-85.6 pct) (-37.3 pct)
EPS Y0.92
Y6.40 Y3.68 Y25.77
NOTE - Toho Zinc Co Ltd is a nonferrous custom smelter
specialising in zinc and lead.
