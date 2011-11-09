Nov 9 (Reuters) -

TOTETSU KOGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.09 31.44 90.30 (+21.1 pct) (-0.3 pct) (-2.0%) Operating 3.29 1.52 5.20

(+116.6 pct) (+65.9 pct) (-18.4%) Recurring 3.51 1.71 5.40 (+105.4 pct) (+59.4 pct) (-19.3%) Net

2.12 977 mln 3.10

(+116.4 pct) (+94.4 pct) (-16.0%) EPS Y59.39 Y27.44 Y86.99 Annual div

Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q4 div Y18.00 Y18.00

NOTE - Totetsu Kogyo Co Ltd is a contractor with emphasis on railway maintenance operation.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1835.TK1.