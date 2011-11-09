Nov 9 (Reuters) -
HARUYAMA TRADING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 20.58 21.60 Recurring loss 573 mln loss 470 mln Net loss 438 mln loss 1.09 NOTE - Haruyama Trading Co Ltd operates a chain of men's suits stores.
