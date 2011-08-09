BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.46 6.21 13.09 26.50 (+4.1 pct) (+16.6 pct) Operating 128 mln 122 mln 280 mln
620 mln
(+4.5 pct)
Recurring prft 154 mln loss 112 mln prft 320 mln prft 450 mln Net prft 124 mln loss 88 mln prft 200 mln prft 184 mln EPS prft Y1,859.95 loss Y1,332.19 prft Y2,997.78 prft Y2,757.96
NOTE - Mimaki Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.