Nov 9 (Reuters) -
PULSTEC INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 700 mln
1.18 1.50
(-40.7 pct) (+44.8 pct) (-41.8%)
Operating loss 319 mln loss 46 mln loss 576 mln
Recurring loss 327 mln loss 41 mln
loss 544 mln Net loss 331 mln
loss 60 mln loss 550 mln EPS
loss Y24.18 loss Y4.42 loss Y40.15
Shares 14 mln 14 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Pulstec Industrial Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
electronic parts assembly and testing equipments.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6894.TK1.