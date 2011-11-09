Nov 9 (Reuters) -

PULSTEC INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 700 mln 1.18 1.50 (-40.7 pct) (+44.8 pct) (-41.8%) Operating loss 319 mln loss 46 mln loss 576 mln

Recurring loss 327 mln loss 41 mln loss 544 mln Net loss 331 mln loss 60 mln loss 550 mln EPS loss Y24.18 loss Y4.42 loss Y40.15 Shares 14 mln 14 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Pulstec Industrial Co Ltd is a manufacturer of electronic parts assembly and testing equipments.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

