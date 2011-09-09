Sept 9 (Reuters) -
INSPEC INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010
Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14 mln
227 mln 400 mln 1.00
(-93.5 pct) (+778.5 pct)
Operating loss 98 mln prft 13 mln loss 40 mln
prft 30 mln
Recurring loss 101 mln prft 9 mln loss 50 mln
prft 30 mln
Net loss 102 mln prft 8 mln loss 50 mln
prft 25 mln
EPS loss Y9,640.45 prft Y823.28 loss Y4,689.11
prft Y2,344.56
NOTE - Inspec Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
