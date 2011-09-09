Sept 9 (Reuters) -

INSPEC INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14 mln 227 mln 400 mln 1.00 (-93.5 pct) (+778.5 pct) Operating loss 98 mln prft 13 mln loss 40 mln prft 30 mln Recurring loss 101 mln prft 9 mln loss 50 mln prft 30 mln Net loss 102 mln prft 8 mln loss 50 mln prft 25 mln EPS loss Y9,640.45 prft Y823.28 loss Y4,689.11 prft Y2,344.56

NOTE - Inspec Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

