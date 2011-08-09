Aug 9 (Reuters) -
TAIHEI DENGYO KAISHA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.61
15.56 32.75 64.90
(-6.2 pct) (-7.5 pct)
Operating 869 mln 1.06 1.19
1.59 (-18.3 pct) (-20.1 pct)
Recurring 919 mln
1.14 1.21 1.78
(-19.1 pct) (-19.0 pct) Net
492 mln 618 mln 670 mln
1.03 (-20.4 pct) (-5.3 pct)
EPS Y12.39
Y14.83 Y16.86 Y25.92
NOTE - Taihei Dengyo Kaisha Ltd is involved in installation
work for thermal and nuclear power plants.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
