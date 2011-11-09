Nov 9 (Reuters) -
GAIAX CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.53 2.17 3.40
(+16.9 pct) (+4.5 pct) Operating loss 25 mln prft 164 mln
(-9.6 pct) Recurring loss 33 mln prft 154 mln
(-2.9 pct) Net
loss 17 mln prft 112 mln
(-2.6 pct) EPS
loss Y912.43 prft Y7,609.95 EPS
Y7,332.14
NOTE - Gaiax Co Ltd is involved in Internet communications..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3775.TK1.
Next In Technology, Media and Telecommunications
WeChat users send 46 bln digital red packets over Lunar New Year - Xinhua
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.
Alibaba Group expands presence in Australia, New Zealand
SYDNEY, Feb 4 Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group opened its Australian and New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne on Saturday, its first expansion in the region as it seeks to tap growing global demand for products from the two countries.