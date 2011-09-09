Sept 9 (Reuters) -

SAMCO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.25 4.28 6.30

3.00 (+22.8 pct) (+5.9 pct)

(+19.9%) (+14.6%) Operating 810 mln 463 mln 1.21

545 mln

(+74.9 pct) (+4.4 pct) (+48.7%)

(+27.7%) Recurring 742 mln 412 mln 1.20

540 mln

(+80.0 pct) (+3.8 pct) (+61.0%)

(+37.2%) Net 430 mln 247 mln 710 mln

321 mln

(+73.7 pct) (-18.6 pct) (+65.0%)

(+41.9%) EPS Y73.36 Y42.22 Y100.92

Y45.62 Shares 6 mln 6 mln

Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00

Y15.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Samco Inc is a chip manufacturing equipment maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

