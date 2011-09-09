BRIEF-Facebook expands safety check feature, introduces Community Help
* Facebook announces update to safety check called community help, that lets people find, give help such as food, shelter, transportation after a crisis
Sept 9 (Reuters) -
SAMCO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.25 4.28 6.30
3.00 (+22.8 pct) (+5.9 pct)
(+19.9%) (+14.6%) Operating 810 mln 463 mln 1.21
545 mln
(+74.9 pct) (+4.4 pct) (+48.7%)
(+27.7%) Recurring 742 mln 412 mln 1.20
540 mln
(+80.0 pct) (+3.8 pct) (+61.0%)
(+37.2%) Net 430 mln 247 mln 710 mln
321 mln
(+73.7 pct) (-18.6 pct) (+65.0%)
(+41.9%) EPS Y73.36 Y42.22 Y100.92
Y45.62 Shares 6 mln 6 mln
Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00
Y15.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Samco Inc is a chip manufacturing equipment maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6387.TK1.
* Facebook announces update to safety check called community help, that lets people find, give help such as food, shelter, transportation after a crisis
* Fuji Soft Inc's operating profit looks to have climbed 3 percent in 2016 to about 8.7 billion yen - Nikkei
* This reverse stock split involved exchange of 20 old shares with par value of 0.10 euros each for 1 new share with par value of 2.00 euros ($2.14) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)