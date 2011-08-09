Aug 9 (Reuters) -

MEDIUS HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

June 30,2011 June 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 120.40 121.45 Operating 440 mln 713 mln Recurring 747 mln 961 mln Net 245 mln 320 mln

NOTE - Medius Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3154.TK1.