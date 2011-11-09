Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SMC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 174.00
161.02 330.00
(+8.1 pct) (+75.0 pct) (+1.5%)
Operating 54.34 43.06 85.00
(+26.2 pct) (+896.3 pct)
(+3.7%) Recurring 49.98
40.59 81.00
(+23.1 pct) (+519.0 pct) (-2.2%) Net
33.10 26.70 53.00
(+24.0 pct) (+682.6 pct)
(+11.0%) EPS Y482.57
Y389.23 Y772.73 Annual div
Y120.00 Y110.00
-Q2 div Y60.00 Y50.00
-Q4 div Y60.00
Y60.00
NOTE - SMC Corp is a major pneumatic equipment maker.
