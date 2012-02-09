Feb 9 (Reuters) -
SHOWA SHINKU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen
NOTE - Showa Shinku Co Ltd commands a major share in
crystal device manufacturing systems. If there is no Q1
or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6384.TK1.