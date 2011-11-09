Nov 9 (Reuters) -
TAKIRON CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 33.60
33.00 70.00
(+1.8 pct) (+9.5 pct) (+4.9%)
Operating 2.02 2.03 4.30
(-0.5 pct) (+294.1 pct)
(+1.9%) Recurring 2.06
1.94 4.10
(+6.2 pct) (+477.0 pct) (+1.2%) Net
983 mln 1.26 2.00
(-22.0 pct)
(-19.4%) EPS Y13.58
Y17.27 Y27.66 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Takiron Co Ltd is a plastics processor.
