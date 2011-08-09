Aug 9 (Reuters) -

DAINIHON WOOD-PRESERVING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

5.10 10.60 21.50 Operating

139 mln 180 mln 350 mln Recurring 142 mln 160 mln 320 mln Net 74 mln 80 mln 170 mln EPS Y19.00 Y20.52 Y43.60

NOTE - Dainihon Wood-Preserving Co Ltd is a manufacturer of building materials.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7907.TK1.