Nov 9 (Reuters) -
IO DATA DEVICE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.20 9.91 22.00 45.00 (-7.2 pct) (+14.0 pct) Operating prft 9 mln loss 842 mln prft 100 mln prft 400 mln Recurring prft 75 mln loss 1.09 prft 100 mln prft 400 mln Net prft 38 mln loss 1.28 prft 50 mln prft 330 mln EPS prft Y2.86 loss Y92.60 prft Y3.73 prft Y24.63
NOTE - IO Data Device Inc manufactures PC memory boards.
