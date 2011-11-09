Nov 9 (Reuters) -

SHOWA INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

7.65 8.93 11.18

(-14.3 pct) (-15.0 pct) Operating loss 75 mln loss 119 mln prft 138 mln Recurring loss 38 mln loss 118 mln prft 173 mln Net loss 291 mln loss 184 mln loss 90 mln EPS loss Y24.32 loss Y14.43 loss Y7.50

NOTE - Showa Information Systems Co Ltd is a manufacturer of information equipment and software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6922.TK1.