Aug 9 (Reuters) -
JUKI CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
Dec 31,2011
LATEST
FORECAST
Annual div 3.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Juki Corp is a major maker of industrial sewing
machines. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in
most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6440.TK1.