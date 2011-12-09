Dec 9 (Reuters) -
OPTEC FA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - Optec FA Co Ltd manufactures quality-checking
sensors used in the factory automation line. If there is
no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
