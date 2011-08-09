Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SHINKO WIRE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.44 7.02 14.14 30.73 (-8.3 pct) (-4.3 pct) Operating 189 mln 268 mln 470 mln

1.61 (-29.3 pct) (-20.9 pct)

Recurring 156 mln 262 mln 380 mln 1.51 (-40.4 pct) (-13.1 pct) Net

prft 82 mln loss 100 mln prft 170 mln prft 780 mln EPS prft Y1.59 loss Y1.92 prft Y3.26 prft Y14.97

NOTE - Shinko Wire Co Ltd is a steel wire and secondary steel products maker.

