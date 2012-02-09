Feb 9 (Reuters) -

TAIKO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.40 5.50 Operating 450 mln 84 mln Recurring 460 mln 84 mln Net 350 mln 10 mln

NOTE - Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4574.TK1.