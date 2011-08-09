Aug 9 (Reuters) -

HOSHIIRYOU-SANKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.14 1.99 4.00 8.60 (+7.5 pct) (+4.1 pct) Operating 209 mln 216 mln 460 mln

1.05 (-3.1 pct) (+5.4 pct)

Recurring 219 mln 221 mln 470 mln 1.07 (-0.7 pct) (+4.1 pct) Net

127 mln 133 mln 280 mln 640 mln

(-4.9 pct) (-0.6 pct)

EPS Y38.22 Y40.18

Y84.24 Y192.55

NOTE - Hoshiiryou-Sanki Co Ltd is the full company name.

