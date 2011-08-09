BRIEF-Regeneron pharmaceuticals says appeals court grants stay of permanent injunction for praluent
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says appeals court grants stay of permanent injunction for praluent (alirocumab) during appeals process
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
HOSHIIRYOU-SANKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.14 1.99 4.00 8.60 (+7.5 pct) (+4.1 pct) Operating 209 mln 216 mln 460 mln
1.05 (-3.1 pct) (+5.4 pct)
Recurring 219 mln 221 mln 470 mln 1.07 (-0.7 pct) (+4.1 pct) Net
127 mln 133 mln 280 mln 640 mln
(-4.9 pct) (-0.6 pct)
EPS Y38.22 Y40.18
Y84.24 Y192.55
NOTE - Hoshiiryou-Sanki Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7634.TK1.
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing
* INC Research further strengthens board of directors through appointment of pharmaceutical executive Eric P. Pâques