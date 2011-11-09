Nov 9 (Reuters) -

AVIX INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 469 mln 397 mln 1.15 (+18.1 pct) (+10.3 pct) (+10.7%) Operating loss 45 mln loss 64 mln prft 20 mln

Recurring loss 45 mln loss 64 mln prft 20 mln Net loss 45 mln loss 64 mln prft 19 mln EPS loss Y197.22 loss Y328.96 prft Y82.24 Shares

231,028 231,028

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Avix Inc is the distributor of LED display devices..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

