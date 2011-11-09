Nov 9 (Reuters) -
CROSS MARKETING INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.09 4.50 Operating 323 mln 470 mln Recurring 412 mln 580 mln Net 264 mln 360 mln EPS Y86.32 Y117.61 Diluted EPS Y85.03
NOTE - Cross Marketing Inc is the full company name.
