BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
ELECOM CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.54 12.01 25.61 58.00 (+21.0 pct) (+9.5 pct) Operating 1.51 1.19 2.28
6.23 (+26.9 pct) (+115.9 pct)
Recurring 1.40 1.11 2.08 5.80 (+25.7 pct) (+137.6 pct) Net
486 mln 478 mln 1.03 2.95 (+1.5 pct) (+144.3 pct)
EPS Y24.31 Y23.94 Y51.42 Y147.51
NOTE - Elecom Co Ltd is the full company name.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.