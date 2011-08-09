Aug 9 (Reuters) -
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 69.97
66.21 155.00 333.00
(+5.7 pct) (+2.6 pct)
Operating prft 515 mln loss 571 mln prft 4.50
prft 13.00 Recurring loss 510 mln loss 1.11
prft 2.50 prft 10.00 Net loss 2.52
loss 2.38 nil prft 5.00 EPS
loss Y9.78 loss Y9.23 nil prft Y19.41
NOTE - Yokogawa Electric Corp is a large producer of
industry-use measuring instruments and control devices.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6841.TK1.