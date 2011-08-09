UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
MISUMI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.10 13.11 27.68 57.86 (+7.5 pct) (+15.5 pct) Operating 21 mln 289 mln 209 mln
810 mln
(-92.7 pct) (+7.4 pct)
Recurring 82 mln 331 mln
278 mln 936 mln
(-75.2 pct) (+9.9 pct)
Net 34 mln 121 mln
118 mln 460 mln
(-71.8 pct) (-24.6 pct)
EPS Y5.67 Y20.08
Y19.57 Y75.88
NOTE - Misumi Co Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of petroleum and LPG.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7441.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The White House defended the president's executive order to U.S. agencies to rescind two government regulations for every new rule introduced, after several advocacy groups filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging the Trump administration over the move.