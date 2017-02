(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

Sept 26 The euro fell to an eight-month low of $1.3364 , while the Australian dollar hit a 10-month trough of $0.9632 on Monday, as riskier assets got hammered across the board on mounting doubts over measures to support the euro zone.

Asian shares and commodities also fell sharply, unimpressed by reports that European leaders were considering taking bolder measures to try to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro was last at $1.3370 and the Aussie at $0.9640, having both lost more than 1 percent on the day. (Reported by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Ed Davies)