TOKYO, Sept 12 The euro fell over 1 percent against both the dollar and the yen, hitting a fresh 10-year low at 104.27 yen after stop losses around 104.90 yen were triggered amid worries that the euro zone's support for Greece is wobbling and it may be forced to default on its debt.

The move pulled the euro to a fresh six-month trough versus the dollar at $1.3495 , with talk of option barriers broken at $1.3550 and then $1.3500 and stop losses taken out right below the latter level. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)