TOKYO, Sept 20 The euro fell about 0.5 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday after Standard and Poor's cut its rating on Italy, citing weakening economic growth prospects and fragile ruling coalition.

The euro fell to $1.36050 , while the Australian dollar also fell to one-month low of $1.0166 as traders expect investors to grow yet more risk-averse.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)