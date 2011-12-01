Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO Dec 1 Olympus shareholder Southeastern Asset Management on Thursday called for the disgraced camera maker to hold an emergency shareholders' meeting, to allow shareholders to choose candidates for new board members.
Southeastern Asset Management also said Olympus needs a new board of trustworthy and credible directors and corporate auditors, with a majority of independent directors.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."