UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO Aug 5 An excessive rise in the yen may drive Japanese companies abroad, the country's economics minister said on Friday.
"Japan's appeal as an industrial base has decreased amid the yen's appreciation, and this is a significant concern. To prevent companies from leaving the country we would like to counter sudden fluctuations in the currency market and ensure a stable power supply," Japan Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano said while answering questions in parliament.
Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since March on Thursday as the yen threatened to hit a record high against the dollar. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Joseph Radford)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.