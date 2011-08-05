TOKYO Aug 5 An excessive rise in the yen may drive Japanese companies abroad, the country's economics minister said on Friday.

"Japan's appeal as an industrial base has decreased amid the yen's appreciation, and this is a significant concern. To prevent companies from leaving the country we would like to counter sudden fluctuations in the currency market and ensure a stable power supply," Japan Economics Minister Kaoru Yosano said while answering questions in parliament.

Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since March on Thursday as the yen threatened to hit a record high against the dollar. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Joseph Radford)