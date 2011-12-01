TOKYO Dec 1 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday the government plans to compile a fourth extra budget to help finance welfare payouts and alleviate the loan problems of victims of the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years, told reporters he has no intention of issuing new bonds to finance the supplementary budget.

Limiting new debt issuance is important for Japan because its public debt burden is the highest among major economies. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)