TOKYO Aug 8 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (7270.T) should be able to reach its profit forecast for this business year even with the dollar trading 3 yen below its assumption because it is protected through hedging through the first half, its president said.

"The yen's strengthening is a headache, but we won't have to revise our projections downward," President Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told Reuters in an interview, saying the company was protected at 81 yen to the dollar for a six-month period.

Last week, Fuji Heavy reported an operating profit of 10.67 billion yen ($136 million) for the April-June first quarter, down 53 percent from the year before but putting it well on track to reach its full-year target of 30 billion yen.

($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen)

