UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
TOKYO Aug 18 Japan's Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday that he would take decisive action on currencies when needed.
Noda, in a speech, also said he considered solo intervention shortly after a large earthquake in Japan's northeast roiled financial markets but ended up conducting joint intervention with other Group of Seven countries. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement