TOKYO, Sept 7 All Nippon Airways Co (9202.T), which is set to receive its first Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner this month, plans to receive all 55 jets it ordered by March 2018, its president said, as it looks to lower fuel and other costs to better compete in the global airline market.

Japan's biggest airline by passenger traffic, which will become Boeing's first customer to receive the much-delayed 787 on Sept. 25, plans to receive 20 Dreamliners by March 2013. By then, the lightweight jets will help the carrier cut fuel costs by 4-5 billion yen ($52-$65 million) a year, ANA president Shinichiro Ito told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Ito said the 787 and ANA's new budget carrier AirAsia Japan will be key for ANA to double its operating profit margin to 10 percent in three to four years.

He said AirAsia Japan, which ANA has set up with Malaysia's AirAsia (AIRA.KL), is targeting 150 billion yen in revenue in 2016 with more than 30 planes.

ANA has ordered 55 B-787 Dreamliners, the lightweight jet that Boeing promises will provide 20 percent greater fuel efficiency than similarly sized planes.

The first 787 will be delivered to ANA more than three years behind schedule largely because of snags in the complex global supply chain. [ID:nN1E77P0RD]

