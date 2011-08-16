TOKYO Aug 16 The head of market operations at Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the core commercial bank of SMFG (8316.T), said on Tuesday he believes it would be hard for the United States to carry out further quantitative easing.

Seiichiro Takahashi, SMBC's managing director and head of treasury unit, also said an interview with Reuters that he expects to see heightened volatility in financial markets in the near future.

He said the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond is likely to move between 2-2.7 percent this year.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by Michael Watson)

