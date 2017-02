TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday he expects Europe to make every effort to prevent Greece from defaulting on its debt.

On whether Japan was ready to provide financial assistance to debt-stricken European economies, Azumi only said he needed to monitor discussions within the region on how to deal with the problem.

On Japan's third extra budget, Azumi told a news conference that its size was expected to exceed 10 trillion yen ($130 billion).

The budget is to finance reconstruction in the northeast region devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. ($1 = 77.000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara)