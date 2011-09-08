TOKYO, Sept 8 Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday it expected its power supply to fall short of peak demand for the winter despite the restart of a mothballed oil-fired unit in early December, though the firm will seek to avoid rolling blackouts.

The utility said earlier on Thursday it will resume commercial operations at the mothballed 220 megawatt oil-fired No.2 unit at its Anan plant in early December.

The last reactor at its sole Ikata nuclear plant currently operational will enter regular maintenance early next year. There are three reactors at the plant, two of which are currently shut.

The ongoing crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the world's worst nuclear disaster in the 25 years since Chernobyl, has heightened public anxiety and resulted in stricter safety standards for restarting reactors closed for regular maintenance.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda, Writing by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Joseph Radford)