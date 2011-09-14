TOKYO, Sept 14 Suzuki Motor has decided to locate a planned new car factory in Gujarat, western India, Kyodo news agency said on Wednesday. The firm plans to spend about 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) on the facility, the agency said.

No one was immediately available for comment at Suzuki.

The report came after Suzuki said on Monday it wanted to end its two-year alliance with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE). Suzuki had been expected to help Europe's biggest carmaker expand on the Indian subcontinent.($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds)