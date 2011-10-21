TOKYO Oct 21 Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) briefly fell below 1,241 yen on Friday, a point at which they were worth half of their value before the company's ongoing management scandal erupted.

Olympus was down 5.2 percent at 1,251 after earlier falling as low as 1,236 yen.

A day earlier, the precision instrument maker's biggest shareholders demanded it explain abnormally high M&A fees that were brought to attention by former chief executive Michael Woodford, whom the company ousted on Oct. 14. [ID:nL3E7LK00N]

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)

