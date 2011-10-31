TOKYO Oct 31 Shares of Panasonic Corp were down 1.8 percent at 811 yen in early trading on Monday, dropping as low as 806 yen, after a weekend media report that it will post a net loss in the current business year.
The electronics maker is set to post a group net loss of 300 billion yen ($3.95 billion) in the year to March 2012, hurt by a global slowdown and the yen's strength, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.