TOKYO Nov 9 Nomura Holdings (8604.T) was up 5.3 percent at 258 yen in early trading on Wednesday and was the heaviest-traded stock by turnover on Tokyo's main board, after Japan's biggest brokerage said on Tuesday that media reports speculating it was involved in past actions by Olympus Corp (7733.T) to defer losses on its securities investments were not based on fact.

Olympus is a client of Nomura, although Nomura was not a financial adviser on any of the deals that are currently at the centre of the Olympus scandal. On Tuesday, Nomura fell 14.9 percent to 245 yen, it's lowest level since at least 1974.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

