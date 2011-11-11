TOKYO Nov 11 Daio Paper Corp was untraded with a glut of sell orders on Friday after the Tokyo Stock Exchange put the scandal-hit paper maker on its supervisory list following the company's statement that it was likely to miss a Nov. 14 deadline to post first-half results.

Its shares were notionally quoted at 503 yen, down 5.6 percent from its Thursday close of 533 yen.

Daio Paper said it aimed to file figures by Dec. 14. If it missed that, it would result in the company being delisted from the Tokyo bourse.

Its shares have lost 25 percent since Mototaka Ikawa stepped down as chairman on Sept 16. The company revealed last month that Ikawa borrowed 10.6 billion yen ($140 million) from seven Daio subsidiaries, diverting the money to his own accounts. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)