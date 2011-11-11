TOKYO Nov 11 Daio Paper Corp was
untraded with a glut of sell orders on Friday after the Tokyo
Stock Exchange put the scandal-hit paper maker on its
supervisory list following the company's statement that it was
likely to miss a Nov. 14 deadline to post first-half results.
Its shares were notionally quoted at 503 yen, down 5.6
percent from its Thursday close of 533 yen.
Daio Paper said it aimed to file figures by Dec. 14. If it
missed that, it would result in the company being delisted from
the Tokyo bourse.
Its shares have lost 25 percent since Mototaka Ikawa stepped
down as chairman on Sept 16. The company revealed last month
that Ikawa borrowed 10.6 billion yen ($140 million) from seven
Daio subsidiaries, diverting the money to his own accounts.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)