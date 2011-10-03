TOKYO Oct 3 Mitsubishi Materials Corp , Japan's third-largest copper producer, said on Monday it plans to produce 170,262 tonnes of copper in the October-March second-half of this financial year.

Mitsubishi earlier said it planned to produce 128,376 tonnes of copper in April-September, down 21.7 percent from the same period last year.

The company is planning regular maintenance at its Onahama plant in Fukushima prefecture for a 20-day period from mid-October. The facility, part-owned by Dowa Mining Co and Furukawa Co , produced 20,000 tonnes a month, or 240,000 tonnes on an annual basis, last financial year. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)