Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
TOKYO Oct 3 Mitsubishi Materials Corp , Japan's third-largest copper producer, said on Monday it plans to produce 170,262 tonnes of copper in the October-March second-half of this financial year.
Mitsubishi earlier said it planned to produce 128,376 tonnes of copper in April-September, down 21.7 percent from the same period last year.
The company is planning regular maintenance at its Onahama plant in Fukushima prefecture for a 20-day period from mid-October. The facility, part-owned by Dowa Mining Co and Furukawa Co , produced 20,000 tonnes a month, or 240,000 tonnes on an annual basis, last financial year. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
